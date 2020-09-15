Regional News

Man electrocuted in a power box in Tema

File Photo: The deceased was electrocuted whiles trying to steal some cables

A man believed to be in his 40s has been electrocuted in a power box in Tema Community Four.

He is said to be one of the drug addicts who allegedly often stole cables from power boxes which fed streetlights on Tema main roads.



He was found with his head and hands glued in the power box while the rest of his body hang outside.



An eye witness who gave his name as Wadawa said he saw the deceased in the box when he was returning home from nature’s call and suspected that he was stealing the cables.

He added that he decided to throw stones at him but realized that he could not move and therefore drew the attention of other residents.



Mr Baba Tunde Lasisi, Assemblyman for the Horticulture electoral area, said he was informed about the incident by residents at about 06:30 hours and subsequently made a complaint with the Police and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Mr Lasisi said stealing of the cables had become a regular occurrence in the area and therefore called on authorities to properly secure the cables.

