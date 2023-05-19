0
Man exhumes mortal remains of uncle buried 4 years ago as direction to help heal sick mother

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young gold dealer named Kusi is accused of exhuming his uncle’s body, which was buried four (4) years ago at Wassa Asundua in Wassa Amenfi East.

When questioned, he stated that an unknown spirit asked him to exhume his uncle’s corpse in order for his sick mother to be healed.

He has been turned over to the Wassa Akropong Police Station for further investigation.

According to Nyankonton Mu Nsem, the young man attempted to remove his late uncle’s manhood by following the directions of the unknown spirits.

The incident was also reported to the traditional leaders before he was handed over to the police for investigation.

