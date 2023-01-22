Man faces Accra court for selling stones as phones

File Photo

A man is in court for allegedly packaging broken stones as original mobile phones and selling them to unsuspecting customers.

The mobile phone dealer was arraigned last Monday and charged with defrauding by false pretence, state newspaper The Ghanaian Times reported.



Mustapha Hamidu, also known as Abulley, a resident of Odorkor in Accra was arrested after victims reported his activities to the police.



His plea was not taken when he appeared before Mr Obiri Yeboah’s court.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of Police, Samuel Ahiabor told the court that the accused was in the business of swindling unsuspecting victims by showing them original phones only to change them with packaged broken tiles, after a bargain had been agreed.

He said the victims only found out that what they paid for was stones when they got home.



The matter was reported to the police and Hamidu was arrested at after thorough investigations. He was picked up along the Achimota ovepass with an original Tecno Camon 19 mobile device.



Two similar phone covers packaged with tiles were also found on him as he tried to sell to other victims between GHC500 and GHC1000.



The policeman told the court that the suspect was then arrested and detained as efforts intensifies to arrest other accomplices.