Man found dead at Kasoa Opeikuma High Tension identified

Ghana Police Logo Service File photo

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

A man, 40, identified by a search team as Kwesi Alhaji, has been found dead in front of an uncompleted building at Kasoa Opeikuma High-tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

He was in a shirt and boxer shorts.

He was found by a young man who went hunting for game in the bush.

A resident, Mr Okyere Boateng, told the media that a young man informed him about a pungent smell in the area whilst hunting for bush meat.

Mr Okyere said he organised some people and moved to the scene only to discover the almost decomposed body lying near the uncompleted building in the bush.

He said he then informed his landlord, who reported the matter to the police.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) together with Ghana Police have conveyed the decomposed body to the mortuary.

Mr Kwame Amoah, the Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, in an interview, said a mobile phone and a financial saving book with the name Kwesi Alhaji were found on him.

He said the cause of the death was currently unknown and urged the public to help the Ofaakor Police Command to look for the dead man’s relatives.

Source: GNA
