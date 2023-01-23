1
Man found dead at Mpasatia

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A yet-to-be-identified man has been found dead in a gutter at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to the assembly member of Mpasatia Electoral Area Asante, is believed to be in his early 40s.

In an interview with OTEC News, he disclosed that the mortal remains of the deceased were found in the wee hours of Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“I received a distress call from some of my residents about the lifeless body of a man in a gutter, it was around 2:00 a.m. so I went there later only to confirm that the man had died a long time ago”.

“I immediately called out District chief executive Hon Isaac Kofi Marfo so we involved police for the removal of the body”

“We do not know what might have killed him, but health workers at Dr Boateng Mortuary at Toase told us that the man was long dead”

Some residents in the area told OTEC News that the situation has sparked fear and panic among them calling on police to beef up security in the area.

