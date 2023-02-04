0
Menu
News

Man found dead, bound to a tree with mouth taped identified by family

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder The deceased drove a Toyota Vitz with registration number AS 7304-22

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lifeless body of an unidentified man believed to be in his 40s discovered in a cocoa farm between Abrakaso and Krakrom at Sekyere South in the Agona District has been identified by his family.

The man has been identified as Clement Asiedu, a 42-year-old man, a taxi driver-cum fitter.

His family disclosed that some individuals picked up his taxi and asked him to drop them off in the area where he was killed.

According to them, he did not return home until they received the unfortunate news of his death.

NADMO Director George Akwasi Gyempeh speaking on Nyankonto Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm confirmed that the family came to the area Thursday evening to identify the body.

The taxi he drove was a Toyota Vitz with registration number AS 7304-22.

He said they suspect the passengers who hired hird his service could have killed him and snatched the taxi from him.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: