0
Menu
News

Man found dead in a river body

Drowning File photo

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man in his early forties (40s) was discovered dead in Nyame Tease, a neighbourhood in Mpataapo, Berekum East Municipality, Bono Region.

Kwaku Afriyie, the man, was discovered dead in a river in the late hours of Monday, June 5, 2023.

The body was discovered in a stage of decomposition.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Owusu Ofori William, the Assemblymember for the area, corroborated the tale, saying that the situation was terrible.

He informed Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he got a call at about 4 p.m. on Monday that someone had died in the vicinity.

He immediately notified the police, and when they arrived, they discovered the deceased’s body.

He said the man might have drowned.

He stated a few days earlier that a major downpour would occur on June 1 and 2, 2023, as a result of the flooding in the area.

When the man tried to take a route, he was told that the region had flooded and that he should take another way.

However, he refused and drowned in the flooded area.

He claimed that his family assumed he had travelled till his body was discovered in a decomposing state on Monday.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Related Articles: