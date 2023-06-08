Man found dead in a river body

File photo

A man in his early forties (40s) was discovered dead in Nyame Tease, a neighbourhood in Mpataapo, Berekum East Municipality, Bono Region.

Kwaku Afriyie, the man, was discovered dead in a river in the late hours of Monday, June 5, 2023.



The body was discovered in a stage of decomposition.



The deceased’s body has been deposited at the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.



Owusu Ofori William, the Assemblymember for the area, corroborated the tale, saying that the situation was terrible.



He informed Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he got a call at about 4 p.m. on Monday that someone had died in the vicinity.



He immediately notified the police, and when they arrived, they discovered the deceased’s body.

He said the man might have drowned.



He stated a few days earlier that a major downpour would occur on June 1 and 2, 2023, as a result of the flooding in the area.



When the man tried to take a route, he was told that the region had flooded and that he should take another way.



However, he refused and drowned in the flooded area.



He claimed that his family assumed he had travelled till his body was discovered in a decomposing state on Monday.