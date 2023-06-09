Man found dead in a stream at Gomoa Akotsi

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
An unidentified male adult in his late 30s was discovered dead in a stream at Gomoa Akotsi’s new site in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The deceased was discovered dead in the stream wearing shorts.
The reason for the death is unknown, but residents suspect a murder.
Some of them suspect he was murdered elsewhere and put in the stream.
A resident on her way to get water allegedly spotted the body.
Kwame Alex, reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said neighbours regarded the situation as unpleasant.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The body has since been deposited at the mortuary in anticipation of an autopsy.
