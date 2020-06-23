Crime & Punishment

Man gets 1 year for kissing, removing girl’s pants

William Adomako, a 24-year-old security man, who kissed the cheeks of an eight-year-old girl and removed her pant at East Legon, has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment by an Accra circuit court.

Adomako pleaded not guilty to his charge of indecent assault but at the end of the trial the court, presided by Mrs Christiana Cann Adomako, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the father of the victim, a resident of East Legon in the Greater Accra Region, was the complainant in the case.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said Adomako also resided in the vicinity.



The court heard that on March 10, this year, at about 8am, Adomako was asked to guard the residence of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said while the parents of the girl and the househelp were away from home, Adomako kissed her and pulled her pants.



Prosecution said the victim, sensing danger screamed and ran to her 11-year older sister, who was in one of the rooms of the house and informed her about Adomako’s conduct.



Chief Insp Atimbire said the father of the girl; was, informed about the case, and he (father ) made a complaint to the police station where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.



The prosecution said Adomako in his caution statement admitted the offence.

