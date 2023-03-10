Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'

File Photo

Source: GNA

A 35-year-old man who allegedly abused his 15-year-old daughter sexually and claims the act “is a tradition” has been put before a Gender Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Bless Gatogo, alleged to have abused his daughter on three occasions at Okushiebiade, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, has been charged with incest and defilement.



The accused person has denied the charges.



The court presided over by Dora Eshun has admitted Gatogo to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties who are to be known by the Police.



The court has adjourned the matter to March 27 for the case management conference.



Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the victim was a 15-year-old JHS two pupil while the accused was a mason and the biological father of the victim.

The prosecution said the victim resided with the father (accused) and her stepmother and that in 2022, the victim’s stepmother travelled for a funeral leaving the accused person and the victim alone in the house.



It said the next day at about 0500 hours, while the accused person and the victim were alone in a room, the accused person allegedly with a cane, ordered the victim to undress.



The prosecution said out of fear, the victim obliged, and the accused person forcibly had sexual intercourse with her on a blanket spread on the floor, allegedly.



It said on October 20, 2022, the victim’s stepmother travelled again and at about 0400 hours, while the victim and her younger brother were asleep in the room, the accused allegedly went into the room and had sexual intercourse with her.



In November 2022, the prosecution said Gatogo travelled with the victim to a village known as Sanga in the Volta Region and the same day at night, he allegedly lured the victim into a room and had sex with her for the third time.

It said the next day, when the victim and the accused person had returned home, he allegedly told the victim that “it is tradition for him to be having sexual intercourse with her”.



According to the prosecution, on January 19, 2023, the victim confided in her teacher who was also a Girl-Child Coordinator.



The prosecution said on February 6, 2023, the Coordinator brought the victim to the Amasaman DOVVSU and reported the matter and on February 13, 2023, Gatogo was arrested.