Man in viral video an electrician not party supporter – LaDMA

File Photo: LaDMA say they are awaiting autopsy report on the death of their staff

The general public has been asked to treat with contempt, a video circulating on social media with the caption “man dies whiles fixing party flag on a light pole”.

The said video has been making the rounds on social media with some criticising the deceased for putting party interest above his survival.



But the La Dade-Kotokopon Municipal Assembly in a statement disclosed the identity of the man as Richard Buenortey, an electrician with the assembly.



The statement further said that Richard Buenortey, aged 38 and his team of electricians had been assigned to install streetlights when the video in circulation was taken.



“We wish to state that the deceased, Mr. Richard Buenortey, aged 38, was an Electrician of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly. Mr. Buenortey performed his duties professionally and diligently and supervised all electrical contract works including MiDA Electrification project carried out within the Municipality”.

“He and his team were tasked to undertake an installation of the Assembly’s share of 300 streetlight bulbs from the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council. They commenced the installation works on 12th November, 2020”, parts of the statement read.



The Assembly urged the public to ignore the false news about their departed staff and helped them mourn the demise of an ‘illustrious staff’.



They also clarified that, contrary to the reports, the cause of Richard Buenortey’s death is unknown as the assembly and family await the result of the autopsy.



“This caption purports to twist the fact of his unfortunate death and must be ignored. As it stands, the cause of his death, contrary to what is being circulated on social and in the mainstream media is currently unknown, and we are awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital”.