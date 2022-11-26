0
Man inflicts machete wound on friend over GH¢20 at Assin Foso

Murder1 24 1490364505?resize=600%2C450&ssl=1 The case has since been reported to the Assin Fosu Police Command

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police in Assin Fosu are on a manhunt for a 20-year-old man named Uncle Joe for inflicting cutlass wounds on his friend at Pomaa Pokuase in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The victim, Emmanuel Appiah, 22, who is currently receiving treatment at the Assin Fosu Polyclinic is said to have demanded his GH¢20 share of the money they both worked for but the suspect refused to give it out for over two weeks now.

The Father of the victim, Nana Appiah speaking in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan narrated that the victim who was in dire need of money reported the suspect to his (suspect’s) father.

The suspect, Uncle Joe who was not pleased with the manner in which the victim revealed the issue to his father angrily went to the victim’s house with a cutlass to attack him.

The suspect pulled it up in an attempt to stab the victim’s stomach.

But the victim grabbed the cutlass with both hands and the suspect forcefully pulled the cutlass resulting in 8 of the victim’s fingers being cut.

The suspect absconded after inflicting wounds on the victim.

The case has since been reported to the Assin Fosu Police Command and investigations have been launched into the case.

