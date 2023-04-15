0
Menu
News

Man inflicts machete wounds on a rival

Man Holding Cutlass To Butcher?resize=599%2C339&ssl=1 File photo

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The police have arrested a mason for allegedly inflicting machete wounds on a rival after the latter visited his wife.

According to new information, the victim, Samuel Hagan, 25, went to Ekumfi Abontsi to see the suspect’s wife, with whom he had a son, to offer him money.

Rainbowradioonline.com learned that the mason’s wife called the victim to tell him that their youngster was ill and that she needed money to go to the hospital.

The suspect is also reported to have threatened to kill the victim if he entered his home.

According to reports, the victim went to the house since his ex informed him that the husband was not present.

He then went to meet the ex, but the husband was home and unrivalled, so he went into his room, took a machete, and allegedly attacked the victim with it.

He allegedly attempted to sever the victim’s head but failed, inflicting wounds on his head, shoulder, and other portions of his body.

After attacking the victim, the perpetrator fled but was arrested by nearby neighbours.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: