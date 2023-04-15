Man inflicts machete wounds on a rival

File photo

The police have arrested a mason for allegedly inflicting machete wounds on a rival after the latter visited his wife.

According to new information, the victim, Samuel Hagan, 25, went to Ekumfi Abontsi to see the suspect’s wife, with whom he had a son, to offer him money.



Rainbowradioonline.com learned that the mason’s wife called the victim to tell him that their youngster was ill and that she needed money to go to the hospital.



The suspect is also reported to have threatened to kill the victim if he entered his home.



According to reports, the victim went to the house since his ex informed him that the husband was not present.

He then went to meet the ex, but the husband was home and unrivalled, so he went into his room, took a machete, and allegedly attacked the victim with it.



He allegedly attempted to sever the victim’s head but failed, inflicting wounds on his head, shoulder, and other portions of his body.



After attacking the victim, the perpetrator fled but was arrested by nearby neighbours.