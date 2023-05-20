Man jailed 15 years for defiling biological daughter

File photo

Correspondence from Central Region

Stephen Aidoo, a 36-year-old farmer has been jailed 15 years for defiling his 13-year-old biological daughter by the Cape Coast Circuit Court.



He pleaded guilty simpliciter to two offenses of defilement and incest and further told the Court that he had had sex with the daughter only two times.



The court presided over by Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith -Arthur found Aidoo guilty and convicted him on his own plea.



The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment for defilement and five years for incest but the sentence would run concurrently.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako told the court that complainant Elizabeth Akyerefi is mother of the 13-year-old girl whilst Aidoo is the father; all residing in the same village.

He said 12 years ago, Elizabeth and Aidoo separated leaving their daughter in the care of Elizabeth (her mother).



Chief Inspector Asare Bediako added that eight years later, Aidoo took custody of their daughter and for about a year, Aidoo has forcefully been abusing her sexually on numerous occasions.



Aidoo, however, warned his daughter to never disclose to anyone or he will disgrace her until the abuse became unbearable.



The Prosecutor said two weeks ago, the 13-year-old daughter who could not bear the situation left home and narrated it to her mother.



On May 17, a formal report was made at the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Twifo Praso, and a police medical form was issued for her examination.

The report after the examination showed that her hymen was absent indicating several sexual intercourses.



Inspector Asare Bediako said the Police upon the report invited and arrested Aidoo, where he admitted the offense and was arraigned before court.



