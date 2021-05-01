Man jailed 15 years for defiling ex-lover's daughter

Anokye pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement

Frank Kwaku Anokye, a trader, who defiled his ex-girlfriend's 10 year-old daughter at Timber Market in Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Anokye, aka, Nyamekye, whiles in a relationship with the victim's mother, allegedly defiled the victim without the knowledge of the mother.



The court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found Anokye guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.



Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, the Prosecutor, narrated that the complainant was a 31-year-old trader residing at Timber Market in Accra.



Detective Sergeant Aniagyei, said Anokye an ex-lover of the complainant also resided in the same area.

The prosecution said when the complainant and accused were in a relationship, the complainant got pregnant and when she was due to deliver, Anokye sent the complainant to her hometown at Nsuta Kwamang in the Ashanti Region.



According to the Prosecutor, the complainant went along with the victim and while the accused and the complainant were residing in the same room, Anokye had sex with the victim without complainant's knowledge.



The court heard that, the Complainant after delivery lost her baby so she and the victim came to Nsawam, where the victim confided in her grandmother about Anokye's sexual act.



Due to that, the Prosecution said the complainant quitted the relationship with the accused person and they both returned to Accra and lived separately in the same area.



The Prosecutor said in January this year, the victim and her younger brother went to Anokye's room to watch television and her brother slept.

The prosecution said the accused took advantage and defiled the victim and after the act, warned the victim not to tell anyone else he would kill her.



It said during the same month, the complainant was bathing the victim and she complained of some pains in her lower abdomen.



The prosecution said when quizzed by the complainant, she “let the cat out of the bag. “



It said on February 6, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Greater Accra Region, and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim on February 6, this year.



The prosecution said on March 1, this year, the accused person was arrested by the Police.