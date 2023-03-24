1
Man jailed 180 days for fondling minor

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

A factory hand has been sentenced to 180 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for fondling the breast of a 10-year-old and asking her to suck his manhood.

This was after the court found Emmanuel Mbachu guilty on the charge of indecent assault.

The 26-year-old Mbachu was acquitted and discharged on the charge of defilement.

The prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo, said the complainant was a businessman residing at Palladium in Accra.

The accused person, now convict, resides in the same house at Korle-Gonno with the victim.

On January 29, 2023, at about 10:00am, the complainant who is the victim’s uncle, came to Korle-Gonno to visit the victim’s father, but he did not meet him or the victim in the house.

The prosecution said as the complainant was still waiting, the victim’s father had called the complainant and asked him to check on the victim.

It said the complainant then asked some children playing in the house if they had seen the victim and they said they saw her entering Mbachu’s room.

It said the complainant then went and knocked at Mbachu’s door but there was no response.

The prosecution said the complainant went and knocked for the second time and Mbachu opened the door.

It said the complainant asked Mbachu if he had seen the victim, then he quickly went inside and brought the victim.

The prosecution said when the victim was quizzed as to what she was doing in Mbachu’s room, she said Mbachu had fondled her breast and also asked her to suck his manhood.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police at Korle-Bu but it was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Mamprobi.

Source: GNA
