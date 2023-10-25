Man jailed 20 years for defiling baby

File photo

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old man, who defiled a one year, seven-month-old baby at Madina Social Welfare, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour (IHL) by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Kafui Goli was found guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of trial by the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.



The victim is said to have gone to play in the convict’s room and on her return, her diaper was soaked with blood.



The court in sentencing Goli said it considered the gruesomeness of the act.



According to the court, it also looked at the breach of trust reposed in him by the baby’s mother and the innocence of the baby.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant was a beautician while the accused person, now convict, worked in a hotel.

According to the prosecution, Goli lived with the sister of the complainant in the same house at Madina Social Welfare.



It said the complainant had two children –twins- who were all girls aged one year and seven months.



It said on November 19,2021, when Goli returned from work at about 4:00pm, some children in the house, including one of the complainant’s daughters, followed him to his room.



The prosecutor said the complainant went to call her daughter (victim) from Goli’s room.



It said Goli asked the complainant to allow the victim to play in his room.

The prosecution said at about 7:00pm, the complainant went again to call the victim to “prepare her to sleep” and realised that the victim’s diaper was stained with blood.



The prosecution said the complainant confronted Goli and “he did not accept or deny the offence of defilement”.



The prosecutor said the complainant went to the Police at Madina and lodged a complaint.



It said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care.



After the medical examination the complainant returned the endorsed medical form to the Police.