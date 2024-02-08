Man jailed 20 years for impregnating 16-year-old daughter

The convict was jailed on his own plea

A 39-year-old father, Klutsey Korledzo has been handed a 20-year jail term by the Aflao Circuit Court for having sexual intercourse with his 16-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

The father was found guilty of incest under Section 105 of the Criminal and Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) according the prosecutor, Inspector Alber Kumbor.



He was reported to the police at Agavedzi by the complainant, an uncle of the victim.



The complainant said the victim had confided in him about her father having sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions between November and December 2023, a report sighted by GhanaWeb stated.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant said the suspect forcibly had sex with the victim when her mother was away on business trip.



The victim confided in the complainant that her father also threatened to kill her if she were to tell anyone about her ordeal.

The victim who was suspected to be pregnant at the time of the report to the police was issued with a medical form to send to a hospital for examination.



A report from the Ketu South Municipal Hospital confirmed that the victim was two months pregnant.



The father was subsequently arrested and detained by the police where he confessed and was arraigned before the court.



Korledzo entered a guilty plea leading to the 20 years in jail with hard labour sentence slapped on him by the court presided over by Justice Joseph Ofosu Boheme.



GA/SARA