Man jailed for defiling, impregnating 15-year-old student

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old teacher to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old student in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The court presided over by Hathia Ama Manu, found him guilty at the end of the protracted trial even though the convict, Kingsley Acquah, pleaded not guilty.



According to dailyguidenetwork.com, the prosecutor, Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court that the complainant was a seamstress and mother of the victim.



He said the final-year student was lured by Acquah, who used to teach at a private school located in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, where the school is also located.



According to the prosecutor, “the victim was a final year Junior High School (JHS) student, who together with her colleagues lodged at the school campus, to enable them to effectively prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



“She said the convict took advantage of the situation, lured the 15-year-old girl into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.”

After the sex, the victim bled and was instructed to leave the room.



However, after completion, she didn’t detect she was pregnant until after she gained admission into SHS and the house mistress detected she was on campus.



The school authorities asked her to leave the school and it was upon this she narrated the ordeal to her mother, after which they then reported to the police.



The police then issued a medical report form to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital where it was confirmed medically that she was pregnant.



