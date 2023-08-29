Man jailed four years for unlawful entry

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 27-year-old unemployed man to four years in prison for breaking into an office at the Association International School at the Airport residential area in Accra.

Michael Awittor and his accomplices allegedly stole laptops and their accessories, calculators, and power banks.



The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah, convicted Awittor after he pleaded guilty to the charges of abetment to commit crime, theft, and stealing.



Awittor’s accomplices, Abdul Wahab Issahaku, a 50-year-old scrap dealer, and Joseph Edoho, a 50-year-old unemployed, were admitted to bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with three sureties each, one to be justified.



The two defendants have denied the charge of abetting crime



They are expected to reappear before the court on September 11, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, stated that the complainant, whose name was withheld, was the personal assistant to the head of the Association International School, Airport Residential Area.



It said the Police in early 2023 gathered information that Issahaku had recruited Edoho and Awitor and reportedly lodged them at Achimota for the purpose of stealing expeditions.



The prosecution said that based on the information, the Police monitored the activities of the defendants.



It said on February 23, 2023, the complainant arrived at work and discovered that the school’s office had been broken into and ransacked.



According to the prosecution, the complainant discovered that a MacBook Laptop computer worth $2,000 and a MacBook Pro Laptop computer valued at $3,000, as well as a power bank and chargers, had been stolen.

The complainant reported the incident to the police, and Awittor was taken into custody.



The prosecution said in Awittor’s investigation statement, he confessed to the crime and led the police to arrest the other accused.



Issahaku and Edoho also admitted to the crime.



The prosecution said Issahaku told the police that he had given the stolen items to one Asare, their co-financier.



Asare fled when Issahaku led the Police to his home.