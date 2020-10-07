Man killed by Tuesday’s rains found at Kpone

The decomposed body has since been deposited at the police hospital morgue

The Police in Kpone District has found a middle-aged man who was killed in Tuesday’s evening rainfall at Kakasunanka No.1, a suburb of No. 1 Katamanso District.

The mentally ill man who is popularly known in the area as “Shedaa Bodam”, was found on Wednesday lying motionless in a gutter with a deep cut on the head.



Police personnel from the EMEF District police command who were called to convey the body, have since begun investigations into the matter.

The Acting Tema Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu in a statement said the police is currently tracing the family of the deceased.



Meanwhile, the near decomposed body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.