Man killed in Sunyani, manhood missing

File photo

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been killed and dumped inside the fence wall of Chiraa Senior High School in Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region.

The unidentified young man was found dead with his trousers removed, and his manhood had been cut off by the perpetrators of the murder.



According to eyewitnesses, the murder scene shows a struggle between the victim and his killers while the school was celebrating its 40th anniversary.



Rainbow Radio reporter, Kwame Atoupoman, said they have informed the police about the incident, but the police haven’t arrived on the scene since they were called on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

As of the time this story was filed, Kwame Atoupoman confirmed that the lifeless body of the young man had been lying at the crime scene (Chiraa Senior High School) for the past four days.



Kwame also added that the deceased is not a member of their community, as none of the people who came around the scene were able to identify him.