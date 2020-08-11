Man killed, intestines removed at Gomoa Nyanyano

Click for Market Deals →
A man believed to be about 40 years has been murdered and dumped in a lake at Fiifi Pratt, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
Information suggests the unidentified man was killed somewhere and dumped in the lake.
In an interview with Kasapa FM News' Yaw Boagyan, the Assemblyman for Upper Nyanyano, Joshua Mireye, who examined the body said the assailants removed the victim’s intestine and other body parts through the anus which was cut open.
“We suspect he was killed elsewhere and dumped him at the lake in the area. We suspect it may be Sakawa boys who killed him for ritual purposes and dumped him here.” Mr. Mireye added.
Meanwhile, some of the residents of Fiifi Pratt community have called on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the area because the crime rate keeps increasing.
