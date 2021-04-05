Man ‘kills wife’, dumps mutilated body on dumping site in Eastern Region

File photo: The victim's body was deposited on a dumping site

A young man believed to be 24 years old identified only as Isaac has allegedly murdered his ‘wife’ and deposited the mutilated body on a dumping site.

The incident occurred at Onakwase a farming community near Kofi Pare in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



Starr News gathers that a misunderstanding ensued between the cohabitating couple about a month ago.



Abigail Larbi believed to be in her twenties, therefore, stormed out of the house with her two children including a two-year-old baby, to stay with her mother at Kofi Pare -a nearby community.



Three weeks ago, the suspect only identified as Isaac, however, lured his angry ‘wife’ to board a motorbike he took to the community under the pretence of hanging out with her, at a time her mother had stepped out from the house.



The young woman was never seen again in the community.



Police investigations led to the arrest of one of the Okada riders suspected to be an accomplice.

During interrogation, the rider gave police information about the incident but claimed the suspect briefly confided in him before leaving the community to Accra.



“The suspect after committing the heinous crime called the rider to bring his luggage to the Dokrochiwa community. So, after collecting the bag, he left for Accra on that fateful day,” a resident narrated.



Further investigation by Police led to the arrest of the prime suspect – Isaac at Madina in the Greater Accra Region on good Friday.



The suspect was; however, reticent despite being pushed by Police detectives.



He later broke his silence to a family member who visited him at the Police cell.



Attempts by Police to take the suspect to the crime scene on Saturday, April 3, 2021, were met with anger by some residents who besieged the scene demanding the release of the suspect to be lynched.

Due to the volatile environment, the suspect was kept in Police vehicle under guard when the investigators went to the dumping site where the mutilated body of the deceased was deposited to take inventories. They took the decomposing body to the morgue for further investigation.



A resident told Starr News,” the tongue, vagina, and breast and even the head were believed to have been removed by the suspect.”



Samuel Otu Larbi a former Assembly Member told Starr News “three weeks ago the lady went missing. Meanwhile, the suspect had taken someone’s motorbike and rode to Accra. So, investigation led to the arrest of the guy who gave his motorbike to him. The boy also opened up to police that the suspect asked him to bring his bag to him. So, there was pressure on the boy to help find the whereabouts of the suspect. So, he was arrested at Madina. The suspect was tight-lipped until his Uncle went to the Police cell to speak to him before he divulged the information. So, the Uncle left the police cells and went to where the body was dumped to verify before informing the police”.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado told Starr News, the Command was yet to be briefed on the incident.