Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya

A photo at the site of the accident

A fatal accident took place at the Kwabenya Musuku roundabout in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Greater Accra Region, due to reported road rage.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Class News' Prince Benjamin, the accident happened around 8 PM.



A driver of a Toyota Vitz car bearing the registration GX-3607-20, according to the eyewitness, knocked two young men on a motorbike off the road.



The Vitz car somersaulted and ran into a teak pole.



The young men on the motorbike also crashed not so far from the Vitz.

According to the eyewitness who spoke to Class News, appearing to be in his late 20s, the dead youth, suspected to be 18, and his partner had snatched the Vitz driver's iPhone 13 while on the road. In response, the driver chased and knocked them down.



The driver reportedly has been rushed to hospital. The unidentified rider of the motorbike is lying dead not so far from the accident scene but his accomplish has reportedly taken to his heels.



Personnel of the Ghana Police Service are currently at the scene attending to the dead youth, while a crowd of residents, left in shock, have congregated.