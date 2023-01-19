0
Man lynched at Ekumfi Dunkwa

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been lynched at Ekumfi Dunkwa near Mankessim in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region Wednesday.

His lifeless body which laid near the Pentecost Church was spotted by some farmers who were going to farm.

Pieces of broken blocks, sticks, and rods were found near the body with his head, arm, and legs crushed.

The deceased is not known in the community.

Residents suspect that he must have been lynched elsewhere and deposited in the area as no incident of assault on anyone has been recorded in the area.

It is not known whether he was caught committing any crime.

Opinion Leaders in the Community are calling on the general public to support them to identify the deceased.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary.

The case has been reported to the Mankessim Police Command for an investigation.

