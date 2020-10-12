Man meets untimely death after goat thief hits him with car

The livestock was found in the boot of the vehicle. Image credit: Daily Graphic

A driver who was on the run after allegedly stealing livestock ended up knocking down and instantly killing a 23-year-old man at Kyekyewere near Teacher Mante in the Eastern Region.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic newspaper, the unknown driver, on board a red Toyota Camry with registration number GR 1948-V had been fleeing from the owners of the livestock he had stolen.



The driver, allegedly ran into the deceased, Fuseini Abdul Aziz, killing him instantly because he was driving at top speed.



“He managed to bolt from the accident scene and abandoned his vehicle in a ditch on the Accra-Suhum road,” according to a report of the incident on the online portal of the Daily Graphic newspaper.



Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, has said the deceased met his untimely death while directing traffic at the accident scene.



He explained that the victim, who was a conductor on board a truck with head registration number 11-GJ-1031 and trailer registration number 11-JM-3254-BF loaded with rosewood, was travelling from Bole to Tema.

However, the truck broke down at Kyekyewere after developing a mechanical fault following an attempt to ascend a gentle slope.



Sgt Gomado said the deceased, therefore, decided to direct traffic after placing a warning triangle at both ends of the truck to signal other road users to prevent any accident.



The victim died on the spot after being knocked down by the speeding vehicle whose driver was trying to flee as he was being chased by a group of people from Asuboi, a nearby town, after allegedly stealing some livestock.



He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



Sgt Gomado said a search conducted by the police at Teacher Mante on the abandoned car revealed there were 12 goats and a sheep at the backseat and in the boot of the car, which he allegedly stole from Asuboi.

With the livestock left as exhibit, the vehicle was towed to the Teacher Mante Police Station and impounded to help with the investigation, while the police have stepped up investigations to arrest the culprit.



He urged the public to assist the police with vital information to help the police get the culprit arrested.



“We urge anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle, his whereabouts or has any vital information that can help the police with the investigation into the incident to kindly do so urgently as a patriotic citizen," he said.