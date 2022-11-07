1
Menu
News

Man mistakenly shoots 12-year-old nephew to death

Gun Shot 1.png File photo

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man has mistakenly shot his 12-year-old nephew to death at Mankuma, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah region.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the boy was left in the care of his uncle, who was on his way to the farm, by his mother.

However, on their way to the farm on a motorbike, the uncle mistakenly clicked a locally manufactured gun trigger that he was carrying, leading to the instant death of his nephew.

The deceased has since been buried.

Meanwhile, the Bole district police command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

The families involved have also indicated that they want to settle the case without any police interference.

NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision