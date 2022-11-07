Man mistakenly shoots 12-year-old nephew to death

File photo

A man has mistakenly shot his 12-year-old nephew to death at Mankuma, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah region.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the boy was left in the care of his uncle, who was on his way to the farm, by his mother.



However, on their way to the farm on a motorbike, the uncle mistakenly clicked a locally manufactured gun trigger that he was carrying, leading to the instant death of his nephew.



The deceased has since been buried.

Meanwhile, the Bole district police command has commenced an investigation into the matter.



The families involved have also indicated that they want to settle the case without any police interference.



NYA/BOG