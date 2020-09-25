Man murdered and dumped at refuse dump

The incident happened in the Central Region

A man believed to be in his 40’s has been murdered and dumped at a refuse site at Ajumako Techiman in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The deceased had cutlass wounds on his body and face and covered with a jute sack.



He was found by residents who had gone to the refuse dump on Friday morning.

Speaking with Atinka News Central Regional correspondent, Jerry Asare, some of the eyewitnesses from the Ajumako Techiman Community revealed that the man was not from their community, and for that matter, they suspected he was murdered at Agona Swedru and dumped in the area.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Ajumako Police Command.