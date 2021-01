Man murdered, penis chopped off at Saltpond

Mankessim police have commenced an investigation into the incident

An unidentified man believed to be in his fifty’s has been found dead at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

He’s suspected to have been murdered and had his penis severed and dumped in the area some days before his decomposing body was found.



Speaking to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, some teenagers who first saw the deceased said they were on their way to cut nim tree when they spotted the body near a building under construction.

According to them, they quickly rushed to inform authorities about what they had seen.



The police arrived at the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary while Mankessim police have commenced an investigation into the incident.