Man narrates how armed robbers thanked him, other victims after robbing them

A man identified as Nuhu Soale has narrated his experience with a gang of armed robbers on the Ejura-Nkoranza road.

According to him, he would have described the incident as the friendliest highway robbery if a police officer had not been killed.



In his narration on Facebook, he recounted that on November 25, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., he bumped into a robbery scene at Nyamebekyere and Mininaso No. 2.



He said he stopped when a touch light flashed at him, which he assumed was a police officer.



He said when he stopped, one of the armed robbers asked where he was returning from and heading to and also asked for the contents of his bag.



The armed robber took his phone, emptied his wallet, and thanked him as he gave him back his wallet.

He then marched him to the spot where the other victims were already lying down and asked him to lie down.



Nuhu Soale narrated that until they shot one police officer, having found his ID cards, and another victim to death, he would have said that the armed robbers were the friendliest highway robbers so far.



Meanwhile, the deceased police officer has been identified as Constable Moses Konee, aged about 29.



"On Friday, November 25, 2022, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., I rammed into an armed robbery scene on the Ejura-Nkoranza road. This occurred between Nyamebekyere and Mininaso No2. One of the robbers with a touch light flashed me to stop. Initially, I thought that was a police officer.



"He greeted me and asked of my destination. Then he asked where I was returning from, which I told him. He then asked the content of my bag, and I said a phone and some documents. He then picked up my phone first before turning to my pockets and wallet. I emptied the contents of my wallet and gave it to him, and he said thanks." Nuhu shared on his Facebook page.

