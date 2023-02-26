5
Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend secretly bought a land with his money

Sun, 26 Feb 2023

Love stories are always beautiful but sometimes turn out nasty for others who are cheated on one way or the other.

Though love they say is a beautiful thing, it can equally break heart due to its magnitude.

A young man named David who has suffered heartbreak has narrated how his girlfriend silently bought a plot of land without his notice.

He averred that his girlfriend at the time acquired a plot of land at Oyibi using monies he gave her as weekly allowances.

David, sharing his ordeal on Joy News said, "She [his girlfriend] gets weekly allowances from me. I later got to know that she's bought a plot of land at Oyibi and has started with the foundation works without my knowledge."

"When I thought I was giving her money for upkeep, she was using my money to buy blocks. Meanwhile, I have not bought a bag of cement before...These days, the agenda girls have, don't go there," he added.

He entreated men to stay woke and ensure they don't fall prey to women whiles dating.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
