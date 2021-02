Man poisons grandmother over witchcraft allegation

File photo of a poisonous substance

A 20-year-old man is currently on the run after allegedly poisoning his grandmother at Pusiga in the Northern Region after accusing her of witchcraft and retarding his progress.

Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem said the grandmother is currently in a critical condition and fighting for her survival.



The incident occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021.



The suspect claims that the grandmother used her witchcraft to prevent him from making good grades in senior high school and also caused him not to have a financial breakthrough despite his efforts.

The suspect, a construction worker is said to have taken to his heels after he poisoned the grandmother.



A search is currently underway to find the suspect.