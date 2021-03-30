Man pushes friend into a pit latrine over a girl

It took four hours before the suspect was rescued by residents in the area

A young man has pushed his friend into a pit latrine in the Northern region accusing him of convincing his fiancee to dump him.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, reporter Abubakar Nuhu disclosed that Nurudeen, the suspect accused his friend Ibrahim Adams of bad-mouthing him to his fiancee.



According to his report, the suspect was infuriated by the action of his friend because he claimed to have spent a lot on the fiancee.



Nurudeen claimed to have sponsored the fiancee’s education and could not understand why his friend bad-mouths him to the lady.



The two he noted met at the public latrine where they fought and in the process, the suspect allegedly pushed Ibrahim Adams into the latrine.

It took four hours before the suspect was rescued by residents in the area.



After he was rescued he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



Abubakar Nuhu added that the victim is in a critical condition whereas the suspect has taken to his heels.