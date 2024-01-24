Man remanded for allegedly robbing 2 victims at gun point

File photo

Source: GNA

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded in police custody a 27-year-old mason, for allegedly robbing two people of their mobile phones and money, at gunpoint.

Victor Amidon, a Nigerian, charged with two counts of rob­bery, pleaded not guilty, saying he was told he resembled the alleged perpetrator of the crime.



Amidon told the court pre­sided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that those who arrest­ed him (Amidon), said he had the same height as the alleged perpetrator.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxwell Oppong prayed for the court to remand the accused pending investigations and the arrest of other accomplices.



The prosecution said that the first complainant was Emil Anku, a plumber, and resident of Seduase, Accra, and that the second complainant, Victor Afenyo, was a welder, and resided near the first complainant’s house.



DSP Oppong said the accused and five others armed with action guns, pistols, and cutlasses, stormed the residence of the first complainant.



The prosecution said the gang broke the first complainant’s door, and Amidon and two others entered the room, held the first complainant at gunpoint, and ordered him to hand over his money and mobile phone.

DSP Oppong said the accused took the first complainant’s Techno Spark seven phone.



The court heard that the gang ransacked the first complainant’s room and made away GH¢2,400.



DSP Oppong said that the second complainant who was wo­ken by noise made by the gang, came out of his room and walked towards the scene.



The court heard that on see­ing the second complainant, the gang held the second complainant to the ground, and Amidon ordered him (the second complainant) to surrender his phone and other valuables.



The prosecution told the court that Amidon forcefully took the second complainant’s Techno Spark five, and the gang fled.



DSP Oppong said when Amidon was arrested, he denied the offence during investigations.