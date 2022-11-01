Man remanded for issuing fake Ghana Cards

File photo

The Suhum Circuit Court has remanded in police custody, a man believed to be in his late thirties, for alleged impersonation, fraud, and insurance of fake Ghana Cards

Emmanuel Kwaku Oheneba is standing trial for impersonating an official of the National Identification Authority and issuing fake Ghana Cards to unsuspecting victims at Obretema in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region for a fee.



He is alleged to be charging between GHC30.00 and GHC50.00 respectively, for each fake card issued.



The Assembly Member of Obretema, John Cudjoe, together with about 11 victims reported the incident to the Suhum Municipal NIA office, and the case was reported to the Suhum Police for action to be taken.



The Eastern Regional Registration Officer of the NIA, Peter Ntim Ofori, urged other victims to report such acts in other districts and municipalities for action to be taken.

He said that citizens could seek help from various NIA offices across the region when the need arose.



The Suhum Municipal Registration Officer, Stephen Asukpa Odame, disclosed that more than 3,000 unclaimed Ghana Cards were currently in his office, and urged those who have registered but have not received their cards to come for them.



Meanwhile, the accused is expected in court today, November 1, 2022, and the police are on a manhunt for two accomplices.