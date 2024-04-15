Man remanded for stealing car

File Photo

The Circuit Court at Adentan has remanded a 42-year-old scrap dealer in police custody charged with stealing a Honda Accord vehicle belonging to a student.

The suspect, Amuzu Peter, was said to have committed the crime with an accomplice whose name was given only as Kwame, now at large.



He will make his next appear­ance before the court presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie on April 22.



Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the court that the complainant was a student resident at Madina, while Amuzu resided at Dorwuenya.



He said the complainant, at 10 p.m. on March 4, this year, was driving his Honda Accord with DV Number 626-2024 and, on reaching Madina Rawlings Circle, parked the vehicle and left the hand brake on to buy food by the roadside.



The court heard that in less than 20 seconds, the complainant overheard that someone had moved his car and immediately ran after the car.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant met one Emmanuel Arku, a witness in the case, who disclosed to him that he spotted the car trying to get onto the main road.

He said the witness asked the complainant to board his vehicle so they could give the suspects a chase.



In the process, they chanced upon the Honda Accord car as the suspects could not get access to the main road due to heavy vehicular traffic.



The court was told that sus­pects Amuzu and his accomplice got down from the car, pulled out a CZ 26 pistol and pointed it at the complainant and the witness while threatening them.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant and the witness gath­ered courage and arrested Amuzu while the second suspect, Kwame, managed to escape.



The court was told that Amuzu, in his caution statement, admitted to collaborating with Kwame to steal the car and was subsequently charged with the of­fence while efforts were being made to arrest Kwame.