Man remanded over torture of son

File photo

Source: GNA

The Assin-Fosu District Court has remanded 34-year-old Robert Kwame Kobi into police custody over allegedly torturing his 14-year-old son for sneaking to play a game.

Scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, May 19, Kobi pleaded guilty with an explanation to the charge of causing harm and assault.



Unmoved by the suspect’s explanation, the court, presided over by Abdul Majid Iliasu, ordered a psychiatric examination to be conducted on the suspect to confirm his mental uprightness.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu told the court that an anonymous passerby informed the police on Tuesday, May 2, that the suspect had subjected the victim to torture.



This was after the victim had gone missing for two days, only for his father to find him at a game centre.



The Prosecutor said Kobi, after beating the victim at the game centre for some minutes, dragged him home to continue.

On reaching home, the prosecutor said the suspect used a cutlass to beat him and when the child could no longer endure the pain inflicted on him, he used both hands to grab the cutlass.



In the ensuing struggle, Kobi pulled the cutlass from the boy’s hands slashing his palms, and thereafter, brought the victim out of the room in a pool of blood.



According to the prosecutor, the suspect then tied both hands and legs with a rope, smeared his body with ground pepper, and put him under the scorching sun.



A passerby saw the cruel act being unleashed on the child by his father and rushed to the police station to file a complaint.



The police hurriedly went to the scene to arrest Kobi.