Man rescued by CCF from the street dies

The deceased was said to have been unconscious since his admission to the hospital

A sick man believed to be in his sixties who was rescued from dying on the streets around McCarthy Hills Junction by Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has finally given up the ghost.

The man whose speech was partially impaired could only mumble that he was known as Agya Osei.



Early Wednesday morning, doctors at Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital pronounced him dead where he was admitted for three days.



He was unconscious whiles on admission.



His family is yet to be located, as he could not give any details about where he came from.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng spotted the faint man crawling to get support to get on his feet though he is not physically challenged.

Akin to the ‘Good Samaritan’ story told in the Bible, passers-by ignored him thinking he is mentally challenged.



It took the intervention of Mr. Kwarteng to find out what was happening to him.



The staff of the organization cleaned him up and gave him new clothes because he was wet with urine.



The Foundation then took him to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital to ascertain his condition.



After diagnosis, it was revealed that he suffered an ischemic stroke (this is when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, as by a clot).

He was on admission to the hospital for treatment at CCF’s expense.



The Foundation urges families and the general public with missing relatives to contact Crime Check Foundation to help identify Mr. Osei and claim his body.



You can call or WhatsApp CCF on 0242074276.



The Health Check Series



Crime Check Foundation pays the medical bills of underprivileged patients. Last year, a major intervention it undertook under its Health Check Series was at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where it paid for the cost of treatments for close to a hundred stranded patients. The cost amounted to Sixty-Five Thousand Ghana cedis, which was a contribution from a Holland-based donor, Linda Owusu.