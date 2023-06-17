Man shoots 80-year-old mother to death

A file photo

Correspondence from North East Region

Wuni Tuunaaba, an 80-year-old woman has been shot dead by her biological son in Guabulga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The incident happened on Thursday June 15, 2023 between the hours of 6 PM and 7 PM where the suspect, Wuni Haruna had a misunderstanding with his son's wife.



The mother (the deceased) intervened by asking her son to stop acting in that manner as a breadwinner of the family, but Wuni Haruna run to his room and brought out a single-barrel gun, and shot his mother dead.



The Assemblyman for the Guabulga electoral area, Bugri Gabriel who confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb said "Truly it happened, we were also hit with this news. I got a distress call from a family member that an uncle shot the mother and the mother passed on.

"When I made inquiries, I was told that he was influenced and mistakenly shot the mum. He said he intended to give a warning shot but unfortunately, the bullets had the mother," he said.



Wuni Haruna (suspect) was subsequently arrested by the West Mamprusi Municipal Police command in his hideout in a nearby village after the incident.



Meanwhile, the body remains of the 80-year-old mother have been buried.



However, the police have declined to comment on the matter citing the centralised way of passing information to the media.