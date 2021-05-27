Man shoots himself dead after failed attempt to kill girlfriend

Sampson Ataafi allegedly shot himself

A man identified as Sampson Ataafi has shot himself dead after he shot his girlfriend, Melody Owusu, at Alavanyo Wududi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Ms Owusu was allegedly caught with another man.



The incident occurred on Wednesday, 26 May 2021.



According to reports, Sampson Ataafi suspected his girlfriend was cheating, so, he trailed her new boyfriend at about 1 am on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

Upon finding out that his girlfriend was in the new boyfriend’s room, Sampson Ataafi who was believed to be in his 30s, opened fire on the lady through the trap door, after which he shot himself dead.



Melody Owusu, who did not die in the shooting incident, was rushed to Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando for treatment.