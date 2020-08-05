Crime & Punishment

Man shot dead for attempting to retrieve money for his stolen fowl

File photo: The deceased is 29-year-old man

A 29-year-old man has been shot dead by his debtor when he [the deceased] attempted to retrieve money for his stolen fowl.

The sad incident, which occurred at Prang in the Pru-West District of the Bono-East Region, was confirmed by, Bismark Kimosai, the Assemblyman for the Zambrama Electoral Area.



The assemblyman said that the alleged killer, Blue Boy, stole a fowl from the deceased’s farm, Angel News’ correspondent, Koo Gyamfi, reported Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Blue Boy promised to pay for the fowl when Elijah [the deceased] confronted him.



According to Mr. Kimosai, Elijah met his untimely death when he proceeded to Blue Boy’s house for the promised money after Blue Boy evaded him [Elijah] for some time.



“Blue boy threatened that if Elijah is a man he should wait, he [Blue boy] then entered his room and brought out a gun and shot Elijah at the back of his head when he tried to escape through the kitchen,” he said.

He added that a woman who was in the kitchen got hit by the stray bullet as well, however, she has been rushed to the clinic for treatment.



“I asked the youth in the town to look for the Blue Boy and he was caught in the bush,” he stated.



The Assemblyman noted that Blue Boy is currently in police custody after the police command was alerted. Mr. Kimosai also said that the gun used for the crime is also with the police.







Suspect Blue Boy in handcuffs at a medical facility

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.