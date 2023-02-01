28
Man shot dead for attempting to snatch a military rifle

Wed, 1 Feb 2023

A 25-year-old man suspected to be a land guard has allegedly been shot dead by some military men at Hobor in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra region.

Details available suggest that the deceased, Alfred Awuku, was shot after he attempted to take a rifle belonging to one of the officers.

Two other people, including the Wulomo of Kweku Pamfo, were injured as a result of a dispute between community members and military officers who were protecting a parcel of land in the community.

It also emerged that some residents attempted to grade the land for onward development, a situation which led to the altercation between them and the soldiers.

The Assemblyman for Hobor, Peter Adonu, commenting on the issue said the military officers ordered the workers on the land to stop work.

However, Alfred Awuku protested and threatened to fight the soldier.

He s said to have attempted to take the rifle from one of the soldiers before he was allegedly shot.

