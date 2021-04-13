Man shot dead in Takoradi returned from Switzerland barely 2 weeks ago

According to reports, efforts are being made to arrest the culprits involved

The victim of Monday’s deadly robbery attack in Takoradi Amanful returned from Europe barely two weeks ago, according to the police.

Situational report intercepted by 3news.com disclosed that Charles Kwakye, 61, had lived in Switzerland and only came to Ghana to monitor a building project at Mpintsin in Takoradi.



Accompanied by his wife, Monica Nda, he was at Takoradi Amanful only to buy some building materials.



“Whilst in their Hyundai sonata private car with registration number GE 4022-16 parked at Amanful near Anaji trotro station, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men on motorbikes,” the police sitrep confirmed.



“One of them got hold of their travelling bag containing cash the sum of 6,000 CFA, 50 Euro, 80 Switz Franc and GH¢12,700.

“There was a resistance between the victim and the robber. The robber shot the victim at the right chest and bolted with the bag and its contents. The victim was rushed to Takoradi Govt Hospital but died shortly on arrival.”



The wife of the deceased, Monica Nda, is said to be responding to treatment at the casualty ward of the Hospital.



According to the officer-in-charge of the case, efforts have been intensified to get the culprits arrested.