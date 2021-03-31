Man shot dead in broad daylight at Kasoa

Armed men on motorbike shot and killed a man - File photo

An unidentified man has been shot dead by armed men at Kasoa Opeikuma junction, in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region.

The incident according to eyewitnesses happened around 1: 30 pm on Wednesday. An eyewitness who spoke to EIB’s Yaw Boagyan said the armed men on motorbikes approached the man who had some envelopes in his possession.



After a brief chat with the man, the armed men shot him and made away with the envelopes suspected to be filled with money.



The eyewitness added because the robbers were armed residents were scared to chase them.

The Kasoa District Police command is yet to comment on the unfortunate incident whilst the investigation is ongoing.



The body of the unidentified man has been deposited at the Police Mortuary for autopsy and identification.