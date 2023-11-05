Man shuts down church service after pastor sacked homeless man from his sleeping spot

Man threatens to beat up pastor over homeless man

A church was forced to end its service after a man threatened to beat up the church members should they continue to hold their service. This was after the leaders of the church allegedly sacked a homeless man who slept close to their church premises from his sleeping spot.

In a viral video published on the social media platform TikTok, an angry-looking man quizzed a leader of the church seeking answers to why the church would sack the homeless man from his sleeping spot just so they could have a church service.



“Look at your appearance and check his, you have sacked him from his sleeping spot and left him to suffer there, just so you can have a church service. Can’t you see he is suffering?” the angry man said.



He also accused the church of neglecting its duty of loving one another and duplicating the father’s love.



He said, “Look at you and look at him, look at how he is dressed. You think God is all about church service? How much thrift shirt, you can get some for 1gh, 2gh and even 3gh. So why leave him to suffer?”



The man then proceeded to instruct the church to end its service or face his wrath.

“If I catch any of you having a church service I would personally come and slap the person, so you go and report me to the police.”



Meanwhile, the name of the church is unknown.



Check out the video below.





EAN/BB