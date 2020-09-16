Crime & Punishment

Man stabbed in the head over ripped off NDC posters

Kofi Egyir is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma Hospital

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed in the head with a broken bottle by some thugs believed to have been hired to rip off the posters of the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Dasayaw in the Efutu Constituency in the Central region.

The victim, Kofi Egyir is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma Hospital; health officials nursing his wounds say he is unconscious due to the loss of blood



Recounting the incident, some eyewitnesses told Kingdom reporter Kaakyire Kweku Ademah that, the alleged thugs were found defacing some posters belonging to James Kofi Annan and the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama at Awoyo junction.

The victim who tried intervening in an ensuing fracas between the poster rippers and some young men in the community found himself at the wrong side of the mob and a jab thrown his direction landed right on his head, leaving a deep cut.



The Winneba Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the matter.

