Man stabbed to death by suspected robbers at Ashaiman

An unidentified man has been stabbed by suspected armed robbers at Ashaiman, located in the Greater Accra Region, on Thursday, February 15, 2024, citinewsroom.com has said.

The victim was discovered lifeless, bearing stab wounds and drenched in blood-soaked attire.



The tragic event is believed to have transpired around 4:30 am near the Goodness filling station at the Ashaiman Main Trotro Station.



Reports indicate that the victim was carrying a bag containing money and a phone when he was approached by the criminals.



According to Yaw Kwakye, a trader at the Ashaiman Main Trotro Station, he witnessed the criminal gang's attack on the victim, during which they demanded his bag and other belongings.



Despite resistance from the victim, a struggle ensued, resulting in him being allegedly stabbed in the abdomen, the report added.

The death of the man has sparked concerns among residents, fuelled by rumours suggesting the victim may have been a military personnel.



This apprehension stems from a previous incident in the municipality on March 7, 2023, when soldiers stormed Ashaiman following the killing of their colleague, Private Imoro Sherrif, on March 4, 2023, at Ashaiman Zongo Laka.



After months of investigation by Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior, the committee made a recommendation in January 2024 for compensation to be provided to the Ashaiman residents who were brutally assaulted by the soldiers.



Meanwhile, with the identity of the deceased yet to be known, others have speculated that he may not have been a soldier at all, except that he was nicknamed 'soldier.'



