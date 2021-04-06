Man stabbed to death for attempting to separate a fight

The peace broker was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, during an Easter Jam

A 24-year-old man, Bismarck Kwaku Danso, has allegedly been stabbed to death after he attempted to separate a fight at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region.

The peace broker was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, during an Easter Jam at Odumase Guest House in the District capital.



Mother to the deceased Ama Serwah told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that her late son attempted to separate a fight between a friend and some young men from Adankwame.



Madam Serwah said the son was stabbed several times with a knife and broken bottles in the chest and the ribs until he went unconscious.



He was rushed to the Barekese hospital and later referred to the Offinso hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects, according to her, have been arrested by the Barekese police in connection with the death of her son.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Offinso hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.



Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Mr Akwasi Asabre has accused the guest house of breaking the Covid-19 restrictions by going ahead to organise Easter Jams during the holidays.