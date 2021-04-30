Man strangles boy to death in Obuasi

The suspect hid the lifeless body under his bed until a search in his room uncovered the act

The Obuasi Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service is investigating a suspected murder case involving a 21-year-old man, who is alleged to have killed a five-year-old boy at Boete, a suburb of Obuasi, in the Ashanti region.

The deceased, Amoako Maxwell, popularly known as Kofi, was allegedly strangled to death at about 1:00pm Thursday afternoon while bathing.



According to the police, the suspect then hid the lifeless body under his bed until a search in his room uncovered the heinous act.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political talk show GhanAkoma, reporter Nana Poku, who has been following the incident, explained that the “mother of the deceased Abigail Amoako who’s yet to come to terms with her son’s demise explained she has no single clue why the suspect will commit such act against her son. She pleaded for justice to prevail.”

The suspect, Agyei Amoako Godlike, who has since been in police custody, has been accusing the child’s mother, Abigail Amoako, who is his a landlady, of witch craft.



He later confessed on camera that “I acted on anger and I believe mother of the deceased is a witch and has been manipulating my life with her witchery that’s why I killed the small boy”.



Meanwhile, Crime Officer for Obuasi Divisional Command Superintendent Isaka has assured of swift investigation to ensure appropriate sanctions are applied to ensure recurrence of such barbaric acts are averted.